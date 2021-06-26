Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.