Arctis Global LLC Acquires 121,217 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. OFG Bancorp comprises about 6.1% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arctis Global LLC owned 3.71% of OFG Bancorp worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 390,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

