Arctis Global LLC Acquires 256,316 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group makes up 4.2% of Arctis Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arctis Global LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Ambac Financial Group worth $29,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 505,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.48. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

