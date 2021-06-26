Arctis Global LLC Acquires 547,989 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 19.8% of Arctis Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned 2.50% of Alliance Data Systems worth $139,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. 752,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

