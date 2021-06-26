Arctis Global LLC Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arctis Global LLC lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,052,315 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises about 10.7% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arctis Global LLC owned about 3.11% of First BanCorp. worth $75,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 3,006,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.41.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.