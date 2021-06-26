Arctis Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 10.2% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Popular worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 904,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.76. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.