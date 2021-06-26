Arctis Global LLC Invests $18.51 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 695,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 2.6% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arctis Global LLC owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

OXY stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,211,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,429,955. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

