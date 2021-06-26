Arctis Global LLC Invests $59.02 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,597,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,015,000. Domtar accounts for 8.4% of Arctis Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arctis Global LLC owned about 3.18% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 214,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 178.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 367.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

UFS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,794. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

