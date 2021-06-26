Arctis Global LLC Makes New $23.03 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,028,000. APA makes up approximately 3.3% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned approximately 0.34% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,052. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

