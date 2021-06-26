Arctis Global LLC Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,025,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,498,000. Rekor Systems comprises about 5.7% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned 4.97% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,081. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

