Arctis Global LLC Purchases Shares of 408,345 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. Voya Financial comprises about 3.7% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arctis Global LLC owned 0.34% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. 1,505,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

