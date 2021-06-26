Arctis Global LLC Raises Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arctis Global LLC grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 195.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 2.5% of Arctis Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned about 0.65% of Range Resources worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

RRC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 9,307,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

