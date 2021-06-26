Arctis Global LLC Sells 245,092 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arctis Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,092 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up 1.6% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arctis Global LLC owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 3,254,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,535. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

