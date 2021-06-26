Arctis Global LLC Sells 586,617 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Arctis Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586,617 shares during the period. CIT Group accounts for about 1.7% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CIT Group worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 2,411,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,346. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

