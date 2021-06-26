Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.06% of Ardelyx worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ardelyx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 12.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

