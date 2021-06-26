Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.13 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00165046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00094735 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,605.95 or 0.99691679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

