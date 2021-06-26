Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 487,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

