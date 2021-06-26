Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Argo Group International makes up about 2.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 2.78% of Argo Group International worth $48,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 487,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

