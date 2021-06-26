Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.05. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 586,586 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$917.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.