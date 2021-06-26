Arion Achieves Market Cap of $31,500.50 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Arion has a total market cap of $31,500.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00164856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.74 or 0.99655991 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,171,314 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.