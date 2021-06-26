Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,418.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

