ARK Investment Management LLC Has $121.24 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of The Trade Desk worth $121,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $81,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. 12,332,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,826. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

