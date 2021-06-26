Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.