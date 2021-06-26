Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 164,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

