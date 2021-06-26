Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.89 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.15 or 0.00029113 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $305.40 million and $20.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

