Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $321.77 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $321.77 million and $20.92 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $9.64 or 0.00029341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

