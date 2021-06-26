ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $269.64 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $269.64 million and approximately $30,941.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

