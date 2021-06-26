Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AWH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,652. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

