AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,759 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

