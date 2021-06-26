Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Tops $3.10 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $150,005.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

