Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.43% of Atrion worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion stock opened at $606.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.