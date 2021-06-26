AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

