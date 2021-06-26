Auctus Price Down 1.6% This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $8,146.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,966,215 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

