Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $674.82

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.82 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 922 ($12.05). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50), with a volume of 78,465 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.82. The firm has a market cap of £138.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £9,931.68 ($12,975.80). Also, insider Stuart Last acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Insiders purchased 10,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,478 in the last three months.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

