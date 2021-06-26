Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.10 ($7.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 649 ($8.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 652 ($8.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

