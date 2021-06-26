Automata Network Price Reaches $0.46 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $79.16 million and $7.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.