Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $187,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 466,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,871,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,467,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $197.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

