Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

