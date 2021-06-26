Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $109,930.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.10 or 1.00464671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,450,357 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

