Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $39.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $10.54 or 0.00031870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00195745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00034363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

