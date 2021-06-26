Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 73.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 296.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

