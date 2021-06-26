AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AVEVF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

