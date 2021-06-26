Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.07. Avinger shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,580,638 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 105.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

