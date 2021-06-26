Aviva PLC Acquires 12,638 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

