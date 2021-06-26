Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

