Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,489 shares of company stock valued at $18,467,842 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

CSTL stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

