Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

