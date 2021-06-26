Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 11,594 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,161,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 38.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

