Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 12,677 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

