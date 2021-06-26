Aviva PLC Buys 6,204 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,450,562 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

